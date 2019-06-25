Sherman A. Keeley

Sherman A. Keeley, 79, of Ripon, Wis. (formerly of Kenosha, Wis.) passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Whispering Pines in Ripon, surrounded by his loving family.

Sherman was born in Glenwood City, WIis. on July 30, 1939, the son of Edwin and Edith (Swenson) Keeley. He graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1958 and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army. Sherman then started working for AMChrysler in Kenosha, Wis. until he retired in June of 2002. In 1978 he met the love of his life, Audrey Anderson, and they later married in Las Vegas, Nev. in 1994. He enjoyed traveling and taking trips up north to visit family and friends. Sherman was an avid Packer fan and loved playing golf, fishing, and was a member of a Dartball league for 40 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and cherished his time with his family and grandchildren.

Sherman is survived by his wife, Audrey Keeley of Ripon, Wis.; beloved daughter, Kelly (Thomas) Stefani of Kenosha, Wis.; five grandchildren, Felicia (Ryan) Hudson, Serina Dallia, Haley, Thomas, Jr., and Kylee; four great-grandchildren; step-children, Janice Keller of Ripon, Wis., Jean (Mike) Solomon of Omro, Wis., Kim (Bruce) Boggemes of Racine, Wis., and Jeffery (Sue) Anderson of Ripon, Wis.; 6 step-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 step-great-great granddaughter; a sister, Darlene (Edward) Waters and brother, Gerald (Marge) Keeley both of Glenwood City, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Edith Keeley; and three brothers, Rolland, Richard (Corrine), and Michael Keeley.

A memorial service for Sherman will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI, 54971, with Pastor Donald Deike officiating. A Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors will take place at the funeral home following the memorial service. A memorial is being established in his name