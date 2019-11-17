Sherron Marie Schroeder

June 13, 1939 - November 13, 2019

Sherron Marie Schroeder, age 80, of Kenosha peacefully passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital, with her loving family by her side. Sherron was born on June 13, 1939 in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Merlin and Doris (LaVine) Pape. She attended local schools and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1957. Sherron married Robert Schroeder on August 6, 1960 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Following their marriage Sherron and Bob moved to Kenosha. She worked as a property manager for Saxony Manor and as a teaching assistant for developmentally disabled children in the Early Age Program at DDSC.

In her younger years, Sherron was a Green Bay Packer majorette and a state champion baton twirler. She was a volunteer for Special Olympics for over 30 years. Sherron and Bob were part of a group of parents who started the ARC Rec Center for people with disabilities and were proud to host Rec Center's first prom.

She was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Sherron enjoyed camping, playing cards and spending time with her friends in the Red Hat Society. Along with Bob, she enjoyed cross country road trips with friends and loved attending their children's and grandchildren's various activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Patricia Cortez and Emma Ann (in infancy) and great grandchild, Noah (in infancy).

Sherron will be deeply missed by her husband, Robert; two sons, Robert (Dorlene) and Brent "BR" Schroeder; her daughter, Lisa (Scott) Therriault; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Theresa) and Michael (Nicole) Therriault and Rob (Jessie), Josh (Laura) and Kyle (Eden) Schroeder; four great-grandchildren, BrookeLynn, Aubrey, Bennett and Arielle; brother, David Pape as well as many other family and friends.

All her loved ones mourn her death but rejoice in her eternal life in heaven.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church (5038 – 19th Avenue, Kenosha, WI) beginning at 10:00 A.M. with funeral service to follow at 12:00 P.M. at the church. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

If you wish to give a memorial, Sherron's family would be honored to have memorial remembrances directed to Kenosha Special Olympics.

