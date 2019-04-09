Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Adams.

Sherry E. Adams

1948 - 2019

Sherry E Adams, 71, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Friday, April 5, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on March 5, 1948, to the late Charles and Sylvia (Watson) Hall in Waukegan. She was educated in the schools of Waukegan.

On April 19, 1975, she married Gary L. Adams in Waukegan, Ill. He preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2015.

Sherry worked as a waitress for Holiday Inn becoming Illinois Beach Resort for many years. She was then a supervisor for Osco for 15 years.

Sherry enjoyed crossword puzzles, crafts, fishing and camping. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Sherry is survived by her daughter Shannon Garbett, her son Brett Hall both of Kenosha, her siblings Bryon (Racheal) Hall of Va., Peggy Bollinger of Zion and Cordie Hall of Kenosha, her five grandchildren and her six great grandchildren with two on the way.

She is preceded in death by a brother Craig Hall.

A Celebration of Life for Sherry will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care given to Sherry.

