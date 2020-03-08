Sheryl Lynn Adkins

1955-2020

Sheryl Lynn Adkins, 64, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 22, 1955, in Minneapolis, MN; she was the daughter of the late Peter S. and Diane (LaMay) Wiggins, Sr. She was a 1973 graduate of Stevenson High School in Prairie View, IL. She later attended the College of Lake County.

On November 30, 1974, she married Bob Adkins in Lake Minnetonka, MN. They resided in Illinois until they moved to Pleasant Prairie in 1989.

She was employed by Winchester House for 39 years until her retirement in 2016. She worked as a Physical Therapist Assistant, Unit Secretary, Certified Nursing Assistant, and most recently as a Human Resource Coordinator.

Sheryl was a member of the Moose Lodge Ch. 859. She loved cooking, spending time with her family, shopping and organizing events and parties. She loved all animals. Sheryl was a foster mom and a Girl Scout Leader. She was greatly loved by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bobby Dale Adkins of Pleasant Prairie; three children, Gregory Dale Adkins of Kenosha; Elizabeth Lynn (Troy Gosselin) Adkins of Kenosha, and Kevin LaMay Adkins of Pleasant Prairie; four grandchildren, Tatyana Diane Adkins, Nicolette Diane Adkins, Angelina Diane Adkins, and Elowen Isla Gosselin; two great granddaughters, Aashirya Tazhia White and Nova Jaye Adkins; one brother, Peter (Jean) Wiggins, Jr. of Lake Forest, IL; and former daughter-in-law, Lilah Adkins of Kenosha.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, and one grandchild, Pele Ving Adkins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated by the family.

