Shirley A. DeNio 1936 - 2020 Shirley A. DeNio, age 83, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Casa Del Mar. Shirley was born on July 5, 1936 in Kenosha to William and Clara (Schaffer) Blise. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. Shirley married James DeNio on October 8, 1955 at St. Casmir's Catholic Church. She worked for over 20 years as a waitress at Villa D' Carlo's restaurant. Shirley very much enjoyed anything to do with crafting and spent quite a bit of time going to craft shows to sell her pieces. She also enjoyed watching old movies, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids whom she adored. She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband, James and many siblings. Shirley is survived by, four children, James (Nancy) DeNio, Cheryl Mckinstry, Greg DeNio and Marilee (Noel) Ross; six grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. In accordance with the safer at home order, private family services for Shirley were held. The family asks that any memorials in Shirley's honor be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner//Funeral Director (262) 554-6533 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.