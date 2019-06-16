Shirley A. Phinisee

1946 - 2019

Shirley A. Phinisee, 73, of Twin Lakes, Wis. died June 12, 2019. She was born in Clairton, Pa. on April 2, 1946. The daughter of the late Charles and Inez (Nelson) Phinisee. Shirley worked for almost 40 years at Hines Veteran' s Hospital in Maywood, Ill. She was an avid bowler and traveled with numerous VA bowling leagues. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Chicago Bears, White Sox and Bulls. She also enjoyed playing the piano and playing cards.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Victoria (Todd) Zirzow. Sister to Edward (Patti) Phinisee. Aunt of Violette (Arthur) Chlad. She is further survived by her cat Tigger and Grand dog Sammy.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 17, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of services. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to any veteran's organization of your choosing