Shirley A. Vergenz, age 84 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence with loving family by her side.

She is survived by her children, Faye Curtis of Flint, MI, Curtiss (Jill) Vergenz of Kenosha, Brian (Sue) Vergenz of Kenosha, Nancy (Keith) Moilanen of Kenosha and Amy (Michael) Horne of Clovis, CA; her eight grandchildren, Crystal, Becky, Sarah, Rachel, Matthew, Dylan, Connor and Megan; and two great grandchildren, Kyle and Zachery and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services honoring Shirley's life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Shirley will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

