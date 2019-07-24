Shirley Ann Fiebelkorn

Shirley Ann Fiebelkorn, 83, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

Born on June 8, 1936, in Hoffman, MN, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Amanda (Kunze) Haack. She was educated in the schools of Minnesota.

On May 5, 1956, she married Donald L. Fiebelkorn at Zion Lutheran Church in Hoffman, Min.. In 1959, they moved to Kenosha and made it their home. On Sept. 17, 2009, he preceded her in death.

Shirley was employed on the assembly line at Chrysler until her retirement in 2000.

She was a long-time member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church and enjoyed watching the news, playing BINGO, and spending time with her family and her dog.

Survivors include a son, Steven (Stephanie Pavent) Fiebelkorn of Las Vegas, Nev.; a daughter, Lisa (Thomas) Keil of Toledo, Ohio; five grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Cravens, Jason Heal, Nicholas (Sheila) Fiebelkorn, Alexis (Edgar) Carreras, and Lynsey (Danny Marco) Fiebelkorn; four great-grandchildren, Makayla Latour-Heal, Mallory Cravens, and Brayland Heal, Samuel Cravens; a brother, David (Marily) Haack of Hoffman, Minn.; a sister, Arlene Gulbrandson of Herman, Minn.; and her beloved dog, Little Bit.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim, Elmer, and Emil Haack; and two sisters, Marian Rose, and Lois Seeser.

Visitation will take place on Friday, July 26, at Proko Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

