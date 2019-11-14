Shirley Carney
Shirley Carney, age 83, died on November 13, 2019 at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday November 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church. (7307 40th Avenue.) Visitation with the family will take place on Thursday at the church from 10:00AM until the time of Mass. Private burial will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to Shirley's favorite charities.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's Kenosha News.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director
