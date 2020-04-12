Shirley F. Kasperek

January 13, 1924 - April 7, 2020

Shirley F. Kasperek, 96 years old of Brighton, WI, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was born January 13, 1924 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Roy and Gerda (nèe Lexander) Rasmussen. She attended schools in Chicago and graduated North Park College with a degree in chemistry. She went to work for Kraft Corporation as a chemist and then for Revere Copper and Brass, supporting the war effort during World War ll. Shirley was also a flight attendant for American Airlines. On October 2, 1948, Shirley married John E. Kasperek in Chicago. They moved to the farm in Brighton in 1955 not only to raise their family but also the horses they loved. Later she worked for AT&T for many years retiring in 1986. Shirley spent her time divided between home in Brighton, boating and fishing up north, summers in Alaska and winters in Ajijic, Jalisco Mexico. She enjoyed road trips, traveling throughout the U.S. and Mexico visiting family and friends. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, Post 7 of Chapala Mexico.

Shirley is survived by her children, Scott of Delta Junction, Alaska, Deborah (Keith) LaMeer and Lynn Schroeder, both of Brighton, WI; her 7 grandchildren, Tracie, Kerrie, Stacey, Kory, Julie, Denise and Donna, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; niece Joan; nephews, Brock, Roy and Jerry; and her dear friend, Trish. In addition to her parents, and her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Renee; 2 grandsons, Scott Jr. and Ronnie; a great-grandson, Joshuah; step-son, Kurt; step-daughter Jean Ann Flowers and her brother, Elroy.

Due to COVID-19 and the CDC guidelines, a memorial service will be held for Shirley at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Shirley at www.strangfh.com. There will also be a celebration of life in Delta Junction Alaska at a later date.