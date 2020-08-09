1/
Shirley F. Kasperek
1924 - 2020
Shirley F. Kasperek, 96 years old of Brighton, WI, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born January 13, 1924 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Roy and Gerda (nèe Lexander) Rasmussen.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service commencing at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. The memorial visitation and service for Shirley will coincide with a memorial visitation and service for her daughter, Lynn Schroeder. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Shirley at www.strangfh.com, where Shirley's full obituary has been published. There will also be a celebration of life in Delta Junction Alaska at a later date.



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
AUG
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch
