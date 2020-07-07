Shirley G. Haase

1928 - 2020

Shirley G. Haase, age 92, of Genoa City, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at the Aurora Burlington Medical Center in Burlington, WI.

The former Shirley Gene Fields was born on May 2, 1928 in McGregor, IA the daughter of the late Everett A. and Olive S. Durr Fields. They moved to Madison, WI when she was a young girl where she worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance. While in Madison, she met David E. Haase and they were married on November 17, 1948. They lived in Madison, WI and Dubuque, IA before moving to Genoa City in 1951 and purchased the Klement Funeral Home in 1953. This is when the Haase Funeral Home was started. Shirley worked alongside David for many years to build the business to what it is today. The family business has been serving the communities for almost 70 years.

Shirley has been a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Genoa City since 1951. She served as Supt. of Sunday School and was a teacher, served on the Church Council and the BYKOTA Circle. She volunteered at the Lakeland Medical Center since 1964 where she greeted people at the main entrance until 2 years ago when she retired from the hospital receiving an award for 53 years of dedicated service to the hospital volunteering. She was a member of the Election Board for Genoa City for over 50 years. She was a member and Treasurer of the Genoa City Garden Club. She volunteered and coordinated at the Blood Bank in Lake Geneva for many years. She was a Lifetime Member of the Order of Eastern Star, Genoa City, Walworth and Burlington Chapter. She was the 2003 Genoa City Lions Club, Citizen of the Year. She was a member of the Sponholtz-Deignan American Legion Post #183 Ladies Auxiliary and the Bloomfield VFW. She was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan. Shirley was always helping anyone in need.

Shirley is survived by: her 4 children, Pamela (Kenneth ) Van Dyke, Sr. of Scandinavia, WI, Bruce (Nanette) Haase of Twin Lakes, WI, Bryan (Geri) Haase of Genoa City, WI and Cynthia (Bob Vail) Wilinski of Fontana, WI; 8 grandchildren, Dr. Kenneth (Jacqueline) Van Dyke, Jr., Ryan (Kayla) Van Dyke, Andrew (Suzanne) Haase, Kathryn (Matthew) Buchan, Jonathan (Rachael Otto) Haase, Jackie (John) Bettack, Sarah (Drew) Wellman and Matthew (Tausha) Wilinski; 16 great grandchildren, Olivia Van Dyke, Annaliese Van Dyke, Finn Van Dyke, Barrett Van Dyke, Sean Haase, Evan Haase, Emily Haase, Hunter Buchan, Kolt Buchan, Collin Bettack, Coltin Bettack, Isabella Bettack, Jenner Wellman, Quinn Wellman, Ellie Wilinski, Wade Haase and baby Wilinski to be born in December; 1 sister, Eleanor "Doll" Stanford of Madison, WI and a sister in law, Julie Fields of Morton, IL and many friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband David on September 23, 2000, 2 brothers Gary Fields in 2013 and Terry Fields in 1993. Brother in law Herbert Stanford.

The Haase Family would like to send a big Thank You to Golden Years in Lake Geneva, WI for taking such good care our Mother, Dr. Karls, Dr. Welka, Dr. Hobbs the Aurora Medical Center in Burlington and the many friends that have reached out.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00PM until 7:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 113 Freeman St. Genoa City, WI. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcome, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. A Private Family Service will be held at the First Congregational United church of Christ on Sunday. Entombment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Shirley has asked that memorials be made the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 624 Park St. Genoa City, WI 53128. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home of Genoa City is handling our mother's arrangements.