Shirley J. Holicka

1922 - 2019

Shirley Jean Holicka, age 97, a lifelong resident of Kenosha, died Thursday August 29, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

Born on March 24, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Hamelink) Marx.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School, in 1940.

She was employed at Barden's Department Store for a time, and then in the office at Anaconda American Brass where she met her future husband.

On May 2, 1946 she married John E. Holicka at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Kenosha. He would precede her in death, in 2001. Shirley lived in the home she grew up in for 82 years, before moving to St. Catherine Commons in 2005, where she resided until May of this year. She spent her final months at Willowbrook Assisted Living. She enjoyed 20 years as a "snowbird" in Tucson, AZ with her husband.

Shirley was an avid reader who appreciated the Kenosha Public Library, and its bookmobile. She was very talented and artistic. She was involved with sewing and quilting and loved to sketch and paint flowers and birds.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one sister, Dorothy Wlahovich. She is survived by her two children, Susan Holicka of Waukesha WI and John Holicka (Jacqueline) of Chicago IL, and one nephew, John Wlahovich (Beth) of Arizona.

The Holicka family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Willowbrook and Brookside, for giving our mom the best of care. The love and kindness they showered on Shirley will never be forgotten.

Shirley will be sadly missed, and forever loved, by her family and friends. Special thanks to Casey Family Options who is proudly serving our family, and to the entire Casey family, for their love and friendship over many years as neighbors.

Any memorials should be made in Shirley's name to the Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile Program.

Committal services will be held on Thursday September 5th at 11:00 AM in the Sunset Ridge Memorial Park Chapel, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha WI.

