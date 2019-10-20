Kenosha News

Shirley J. Gieseke

Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
Shirley J. Gieseke

Shirley J. Gieseke, 76, of Bristol, Wis. passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home with a memorial service commencing at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance or the Bristol Fireman's Association, 19801-83rd St., Bristol, WI 53104, in her memory.

Full obituary will follow

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street (262) 654-3533

