Shirley J. Gieseke
Shirley J. Gieseke, 76, of Bristol, Wis. passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home with a memorial service commencing at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance or the Bristol Fireman's Association, 19801-83rd St., Bristol, WI 53104, in her memory.
Full obituary will follow
