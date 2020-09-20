Shirley Johnson

1936-2020

Shirley Johnson, 84, of Kenosha passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at The Manor.

Shirley was born on February 18, 1936 in MO. Shirley lived in many states growing up, living in MO, IL, MI, WI, and Canada throughout the years. She especially enjoyed camping with her family in Holland, MI. Shirley was employed as a secretary for many years. Her hobbies included doing crafts, going to the movies, watching Wheel of Fortune and eating snacks.

Survivors include Pat LaFave of Kenosha.

A visitation will be held on Monday September 21, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 11:00AM-12:00 Noon, with funeral services to follow at 12 Noon. Burial at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com