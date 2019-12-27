Shirley Mae Barlow Weyrauch

November 25, 1926 - December 24, 2019

Shirley Mae Barlow Weyrauch, passed away on December 24th, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1926 in Lenoir, North Carolina to James Walter and Cora Belle Rivers Barlow. After spending her early years in Lenoir, she moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin when she was 16 years old with her parents.

She was working at Greene's Grocery Store when she met her husband, Paul Richard Weyrauch, Jr. after his return from WWII. They married on June 21, 1947.

Paul passed away on December 21, 1973.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

She was a housewife and loved caring for her 7 children, 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and

1 great great-grandson. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years and served as a Sunday School Teacher and Choir member. She was also a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Pack Leader.

Shirley is survived by sisters, Brenda Kay Setzer and Doris Payseur of North Carolina; children The Rev. Gregory D. (Carol Zeuschner) Weyrauch, Paul Terry Weyrauch, Gay M.(Michael) Parrish, Joy M.(Gary) Hagen, Melody L. (Robert) Richter, Jill Shirley Gigliotti, and Penny A. (George) Garbutt; 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cora Barlow; her husband, Paul Richard Weyrauch Jr.; infant son, Paul Michael Weyrauch, grandson Alexander Chopp, son-in-law, Joseph Marvin Gigliotti; and siblings Margaret, Virginia, Marion and James.

A sincere thank you to Jim Kreuser and the excellent staff at Brookside Care Center, Heartland Hospice, Pastor Tom Smith and Dr Brian Hettrick for the exceptional care and compassion.

Funeral services for Shirley are 12 Noon Sunday, December 29th at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (7104 - 39th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53142). A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday at the church from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com