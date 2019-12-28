Shirley Mae Barlow Weyrauch

Shirley Mae Barlow Weyrauch, passed away on December 24th, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

A sincere thank you to Jim Kreuser and the excellent staff at Brookside Care Center, Heartland Hospice, Pastor Tom Smith and Dr Brian Hettrick for the exceptional care and compassion.

Funeral services for Shirley are 12 Noon Sunday, December 29th at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (7104 - 39th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53142). A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday at the church from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service.

