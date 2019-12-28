Kenosha News

Shirley Mae Barlow Weyrauch (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Paul and Family, We are so very, very sorry for the..."
  • "I'm very sorry for the loss of your mom, Paul. I have no..."
  • "Penny, so very sorry for the loss of your Mom. Keeping you..."
    - Pat Erdman
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
7104 - 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
7104 - 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley Mae Barlow Weyrauch

Shirley Mae Barlow Weyrauch, passed away on December 24th, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

A sincere thank you to Jim Kreuser and the excellent staff at Brookside Care Center, Heartland Hospice, Pastor Tom Smith and Dr Brian Hettrick for the exceptional care and compassion.

Funeral services for Shirley are 12 Noon Sunday, December 29th at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (7104 - 39th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53142). A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday at the church from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 28, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.