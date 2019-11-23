Shirley McBride

1929-2019

Shirley McBride, 90, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on November 15, 1929 in Danbury, IA, the daughter of the late William & Alice (Nepper) Boger. She was educated in the schools of Iowa. Shirley married the love of her life, William McBride on January 20, 1948 in Iowa. She was a homemaker for many years. Her hobbies included reading, watching TV, baking Christmas cookies and most of all spending time with her family & friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was grandma to all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Nancy Kobisk of VA, Barbara (Robert) Wilhelm of Kenosha, Kathy (Bruce) Wilson of Kenosha, Vickie Kalsto of Kenosha, Lori (Robert Plumley) McBride of Pleasant Prairie, David McBride of IL; brother, James Boger of Iowa; sisters, Lois Catero of AZ, Marjorie (Luverne) Rydberg of IA; brother-in-law, Marvin McBride of AZ; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William, brothers, William Jr., Kenneth, and Roger, and sisters, Joyce & Carol.

A visitation will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00AM-12:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 12:00PM. Entombment All Saints Cemetery.

