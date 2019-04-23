Shirley Mae Roders

1929 - 2019

Shirley M. Roders, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha on Dec. 9, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Christ and Hannah (Nelson) Andersen and graduated from Kenosha High School.

She married Vincent Urban Roders on May 22, 1954, at St. Mark Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on March 17, 1993.

Before becoming a wife and mother, Shirley was employed as a secretary at Nash Motors and in industrial relations at Great Lakes Naval Base. She was also a stenographer for OSI in Denver, Colo. Shirley and Vince were also the first national co-presidents of the PTA. Shirley loved to travel. She enjoyed slot machines and video poker; some of her favorite trips were to Vegas with her family and trips with her friend, Elaine.

Surviving are her six children, Karen (Bob) Kostrewa, Vicki (Pete) Huber, Bruce (Mary) Roders, Diana (Dave) Sessa, Christine (Jeff) Bernhardt, and Maureen (Eric Haugaard) Goldstein; eleven grandchildren, Lisa, Aaron, Leanne, JR, Adam, Michael, Dana, Michael Vincent, Christopher, Corey, and Kyle; and ten great-grandchildren, Kailyn Mae, Ava, Aubrey, Cooper, Charlee, Owen, Declan, Violet, Rylee, and Max.

Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Agnes; two brothers, Lawrence and Edwin; and a great-grandson, Tyson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, at Proko Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

