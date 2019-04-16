Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley VanWie.

Shirley Van Wie

1924 - 2019

Shirley Van Wie, 94, of Salem, Wis., passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 25, 1924, in Salem Township, Wis., the daughter of the late Oliver and Jessie (nèe Marshall) Axtell. On June 24, 1949, Shirley married Duane A. Van Wie at St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Kenosha, Wis. They were longtime members at the church and Shirley was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Wilmot, Wis.

Shirley is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Duane; their children, James Arthur (Sue) Van Wie of Westfield, Wis., Patti Lynn (Dan) Plough of Key West, Fla., and Jeffrey Alan (Lori) Van Wie of Salem, Wis.; their 8 grandchildren, Justin J. (Dorota) Van Wie, Emily (Donovan) Dock, Joey (Crystal) Van Wie, Jessica (Jimmi) Benedict, Jenna (Brian) Daniele, Amber (Dan) Glaves, Katie (Jake Jenkins) Van Wie, Jared Van Wie and 14 great-grandchildren, Starlyn Van Wie, Wolf Van Wie, Cynjun Van Wie, Quinn Dock, Mia Dock, Gianna Dock, Natalie Van Wie, Cadence Benedict, Jeremiah Benedict, Liam Goes, Jackson Glaves, Kelsie Glaves, Masie Jenkins and Judson Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Van Wie; and her brothers, George (Adeline) Axtell and Glenn (Marie) Axtell.