Shirley Van Wie
1924 - 2019
Shirley Van Wie, 94, of Salem, Wis., passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 25, 1924, in Salem Township, Wis., the daughter of the late Oliver and Jessie (nèe Marshall) Axtell. On June 24, 1949, Shirley married Duane A. Van Wie at St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Kenosha, Wis. They were longtime members at the church and Shirley was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Wilmot, Wis.
Shirley is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Duane; their children, James Arthur (Sue) Van Wie of Westfield, Wis., Patti Lynn (Dan) Plough of Key West, Fla., and Jeffrey Alan (Lori) Van Wie of Salem, Wis.; their 8 grandchildren, Justin J. (Dorota) Van Wie, Emily (Donovan) Dock, Joey (Crystal) Van Wie, Jessica (Jimmi) Benedict, Jenna (Brian) Daniele, Amber (Dan) Glaves, Katie (Jake Jenkins) Van Wie, Jared Van Wie and 14 great-grandchildren, Starlyn Van Wie, Wolf Van Wie, Cynjun Van Wie, Quinn Dock, Mia Dock, Gianna Dock, Natalie Van Wie, Cadence Benedict, Jeremiah Benedict, Liam Goes, Jackson Glaves, Kelsie Glaves, Masie Jenkins and Judson Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Van Wie; and her brothers, George (Adeline) Axtell and Glenn (Marie) Axtell.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 9, 2019, starting at 11a.m. at Salem Community Park, 9410 256th Avenue, Salem WI 53168. There will be a barbeque at noon followed by a Celebration Service at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, 11252 254th Court, Trevor, WI 53179.
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 16, 2019
