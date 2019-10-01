Sidnee K. Nerad

Sidnee K. Nerad was born on August 6, 1923, and died September 29,2019. Her parents were Max and Gertrude Kolinsky, who preceded her in death. She married Norman N. Nerad March 2,1947. He preceded her in death August 17, 2000.

She went to school in Kenosha, attending McKinley Elementary and McKinley Junior and Washington Junior High and graduated from Mary. D. Bradford High School.

She belonged to B'nai Zedek Synagogue and Beth Hillel Temple.

She was very active in Hadassah. She held many offices through the years. She served as President for six years and Co-President for 3 years.

Surviving are 3 sons, Robert (Adrienne) Nerad, Daniel (Jean) Nerad and Michael Nerad.

Three beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren survive her. Grandchildren Emily Nerad (Nic) Michaels, Benjamin Nerad, and Corey (Felicia Ellison) Nerad and great grandchildren Louella and Maxine Michaels and Camden Nerad

She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting and crocheting and being with family and friends.

Sisters Belle Rannick and June Meyer and brothers Isadore Kolinsky and Sydnee Kolinsky preceded her in death.

Graveside services for Sidnee will be held on Wednesday, October 2, at 10:45 a.m. at B'nai Zedek Cemetery (1760 Sheridan Rd Kenosha).

The family wants to thank the Jewish Home and Care Center and the Lawlis Family Hospice for their care and dedication. Donations to the in her memory would be appreciated.

