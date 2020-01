Sophia Richtmyre

Sophia Richtmyre, 21, of Kenosha, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

A Celebration of Life for Sophia will be held on Sunday, January 26th at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Please see our website for a full obituary.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Sophia's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net