Spence Wilson

1957-2019

Spence Wilson, 62, of

Kenosha, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

at Froedtert – St. Catherine's, with his loving wife of 30 years, Amy by his side.

Spence was born on November 9,1957 in Saginaw, MI, the son of Thomas G. and

Elaine (Zauel) Wilson. He was educated in MI, where he also attended college,

and remained a fan of Michigan collegiate football. Spence married Amy Lodewyk

on June 3, 1989 in Detroit, MI. Spence was recently employed at GE (WI), held

additional management roles at American Axel, Creative Foam, General Dynamics

(MI) and served as a management consultant for SAP. He was a member of St.

Peter's Catholic Church. His hobbies included a love for animals, especially his

pets, Raja, Milo & Lottie, computers & technology, federal politics, boating, the

ocean, spending time with family at the Tawas lake-house, a "good" Lions football

game, traveling globally (including the Middle East), studying ancient history and

all things science fiction.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Wilson of Kenosha, WI; daughter, Erin (David)

Casey of Freelund, MI; mother, Elaine Wilson of Saginaw, MI; brother, Scott (Vicki)

Wilson of Saginaw, MI; sister, Laura (Tim) Voss of Kentucky; brother-in law Mike

(Gina) Lodewyk of Michigan, granddaughters, Emma & Olivia Casey; nephews,

Gavin & Nathon (Wilson), Michael (Lodewyk) and niece, Helen (Voss). Spence was

preceded in death by his father, Thomas.

Spence fought a courageous battle with his health, never giving up or losing his

spirit, humor and zest for life. He will be missed by friends and family in

Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan, Texas and Kentucky.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Kenosha

Funeral Services, 8226 Sheridan Rd, Kenosha, WI 53143, from 3:00-6:00PM, with

memorial services to follow at 6:00PM. Donations are being accepted by the

family, for disbursement to Spence's favorite charities, as a memorial in his name.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com