Spence Wilson
1957-2019
Spence Wilson, 62, of
Kenosha, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019
at Froedtert – St. Catherine's, with his loving wife of 30 years, Amy by his side.
Spence was born on November 9,1957 in Saginaw, MI, the son of Thomas G. and
Elaine (Zauel) Wilson. He was educated in MI, where he also attended college,
and remained a fan of Michigan collegiate football. Spence married Amy Lodewyk
on June 3, 1989 in Detroit, MI. Spence was recently employed at GE (WI), held
additional management roles at American Axel, Creative Foam, General Dynamics
(MI) and served as a management consultant for SAP. He was a member of St.
Peter's Catholic Church. His hobbies included a love for animals, especially his
pets, Raja, Milo & Lottie, computers & technology, federal politics, boating, the
ocean, spending time with family at the Tawas lake-house, a "good" Lions football
game, traveling globally (including the Middle East), studying ancient history and
all things science fiction.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Wilson of Kenosha, WI; daughter, Erin (David)
Casey of Freelund, MI; mother, Elaine Wilson of Saginaw, MI; brother, Scott (Vicki)
Wilson of Saginaw, MI; sister, Laura (Tim) Voss of Kentucky; brother-in law Mike
(Gina) Lodewyk of Michigan, granddaughters, Emma & Olivia Casey; nephews,
Gavin & Nathon (Wilson), Michael (Lodewyk) and niece, Helen (Voss). Spence was
preceded in death by his father, Thomas.
Spence fought a courageous battle with his health, never giving up or losing his
spirit, humor and zest for life. He will be missed by friends and family in
Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan, Texas and Kentucky.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Kenosha
Funeral Services, 8226 Sheridan Rd, Kenosha, WI 53143, from 3:00-6:00PM, with
memorial services to follow at 6:00PM. Donations are being accepted by the
family, for disbursement to Spence's favorite charities, as a memorial in his name.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
www.kenosha-funeral-services.com