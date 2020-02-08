Stacy I. Foltz

1970-2020

Stacy I. Foltz, 49 years old of Bristol, WI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

She was born June 11, 1970, in Chicago, IL; Stacy was the daughter of Robert Boxley and Sally (Langer) Mescher.

On October 12, 1993, she married Joe Foltz in Kenosha, WI. Stacy and Joe did everything together; from staying home watching tv, to vacationing at their second home in Florida. She loved trips to Disney World, Universal Studios, and could spend countless hours at the beach. Joe suffered the loss of his wife, his hero, and his best friend.

Stacy was strong and valiantly fought a four-year battle with non-smoking lung cancer. She was a member of Chabad of Kenosha. Stacy enjoyed crafting, reading, and planting & tending to her flower and vegetable garden. Stacy liked taking time to observe the wildlife around her, including various species of birds and deer. She loved watching HGTV and her favorite talk shows, Ellen and Live with Kelly & Ryan. Above all, what Stacy cherished most was spending time with her husband, children, and beloved dogs, especially Sadie.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Joe; three children, Josh, Nadia, and Jordan Foltz; her mother, Sally (Kent) Mescher; siblings, David (Kerry) Schwartz of Wadsworth, IL, Katherine (Casey) Harris of Libertyville, IL, and Mark (Melissa) Harbin. Stacy is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Stacy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Boxley.

Memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI. Memorial services will commence at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. Those desiring may make contributions in Stacy's memory to Gateway for Cancer Research, 500 East Remington Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173.

