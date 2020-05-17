Stanley Anthony Koblenski
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Anthony Koblenski 1940 - 2020 Mr. Stanley A. Koblenski, 80, passed away at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, May 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was born on March 6, 1940, the son of the late Stanley J. and Helen T. (nee: Zimmermann) Koblenski. He graduated from St. Mary's High School. On October 1, 1960, he married Martha Suzanne Streicher at St. George Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on January 15, 2013. Stanley worked at Kohl's Foods for over thirty years as a meat manager. When Kohl's closed, he worked at Woodman's for over 10 years, retiring in 2007. He was a longtime member of St. George and St. Elizabeth Catholic Catholic Churches, the Moose Lodge #286 and the USCW Local 1473. Stanley is survived by his daughters, Kelly Koblenski of Kenosha, Margaret "Peggy" McCune of Elizabeth, CO; his grandchildren, Kalie (Joe) Griffey and Dakota McCune of Colorado; his sister, Barb Schmitz of Kenosha; his brother, Dennis (Sharon) Koblenski of Delafield; his brothers-in-law, Tom Streicher of Gurnee, Nicholas (Kathy) Streicher of Silver Lake, Michael (Kathy) Streicher of Gurnee; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Stanley was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ketchum, Audrey Streicher, Peggy Flory, John, Richard, Edward, William Streicher and Bill Schmitz. Due to the current health situation, a private service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. However, extended family and friends are welcome to go to his obituary on the funeral home's website to live stream the service by clicking on the link. A private interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Memorials to St. Elizabeth Church in Stanley's name would be appreciated. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory William J. Althaus - Associate 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403  262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Interment
St. George Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved