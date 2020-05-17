Stanley Anthony Koblenski 1940 - 2020 Mr. Stanley A. Koblenski, 80, passed away at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, May 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was born on March 6, 1940, the son of the late Stanley J. and Helen T. (nee: Zimmermann) Koblenski. He graduated from St. Mary's High School. On October 1, 1960, he married Martha Suzanne Streicher at St. George Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on January 15, 2013. Stanley worked at Kohl's Foods for over thirty years as a meat manager. When Kohl's closed, he worked at Woodman's for over 10 years, retiring in 2007. He was a longtime member of St. George and St. Elizabeth Catholic Catholic Churches, the Moose Lodge #286 and the USCW Local 1473. Stanley is survived by his daughters, Kelly Koblenski of Kenosha, Margaret "Peggy" McCune of Elizabeth, CO; his grandchildren, Kalie (Joe) Griffey and Dakota McCune of Colorado; his sister, Barb Schmitz of Kenosha; his brother, Dennis (Sharon) Koblenski of Delafield; his brothers-in-law, Tom Streicher of Gurnee, Nicholas (Kathy) Streicher of Silver Lake, Michael (Kathy) Streicher of Gurnee; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Stanley was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ketchum, Audrey Streicher, Peggy Flory, John, Richard, Edward, William Streicher and Bill Schmitz. Due to the current health situation, a private service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. However, extended family and friends are welcome to go to his obituary on the funeral home's website to live stream the service by clicking on the link. A private interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Memorials to St. Elizabeth Church in Stanley's name would be appreciated. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory William J. Althaus - Associate 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.