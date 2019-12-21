Stanley J. Demske

June 17, 1932 - December 18, 2019

Stanley J. Demske, age 87 of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Manor of Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha on June 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Stanley and Laura (Leiting) Demske. Stanley was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School in 1951, the year that the football team was undefeated.

From March 6, 1952 until his honorable discharge on March 2, 1956, he honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He proudly received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Service Medal, the United Nationals Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal.

Stanley was united in marriage to Janet M. Heidrich and she preceded him in death in 1992. On October 15, 1994, Stanley was united in marriage to Nancy Lambrecht. They recently celebrated 25 years of marriage.

For many years, Stanley was employed as a Die Cast Supervisor with OMCohnson Motors, retiring in 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Demske; his children, Jamie Burch, James (Catherine) Demske and Nannette (Steve) Colby; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Judy Demske.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Janet, Stanley was preceded in death by his brother, Reuben Demske.

Funeral Services honoring Stanley's life will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Stanley will be held on Sunday, December 22nd from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com