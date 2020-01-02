Stanley J. Nienhaus Sr.

June 22, 1931 - December 28, 2019

Stanley J. Nienhaus Sr, age 88 of Burlington, WI, passed away on the evening of Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Stanley Joseph Nienhaus was born on June 22, 1931 to the late Joseph and Louise (Mitch) Nienhaus in Bassett, WI. On June 5, 1954 in Ardmore, PA, Stanley was united in marriage with his beloved late wife, Barbara Ashwell. Stanley and Barbara were long-time residents of Lily Lake, WI.

Stanley served honorably in the U.S. Army, and later worked as an assembler for Chrysler and American Motors during his life. Stanley enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. He also had a large collection of all kinds of aluminum cans, and enjoyed adding to it over the years.

Stanley is survived by his children, Stanley J. (Beverly) Nienhaus Jr., Patricia (Joseph) McCole, and David (Allison Supernaw) Nienhaus; his grandchildren, Timothy and Melanie McCole, Rachel (Nick) Weiss, and Andrew (Katie) Nienhaus; his great-grandchildren, Hastin and Ryah Weiss, and Payge, JoAnna, and Blake Nienhaus; and his siblings, Raymond (Eleanor), Edward, and Bernice "Sis" Nienhaus.

Stanley is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; an infant brother; and his sister-in-law Nancy Nienhaus. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Pine Brook Pointe for the love and care of Stanley over the past years.

The Nienhaus family will receive friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Haase Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home 620 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes, WI. Private Burial will take place at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.