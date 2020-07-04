Stanley M. Widzins

1939-2020

Stanley M. Widzins, 80 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 19, 1939, in Cambridge, NJ the son of the late John and Jane (Anderson) Widzins. He lived in Tomah, WI and Grayslake, IL before settling in Kenosha in 1996.

Stan proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1972 before being honorably discharged. On June 25, 1987, Stan married MaryAnn (Tokarz) in Tomah, WI. He went on to work as a civilian in engineering maintenance at Ft. McCoy and Ft. Sheridan before retiring in 1991.

Stan was a member of Christian Life Church, Delavan, WI and participated in many mission trips to places like Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Peru, volunteering his time and devotion to others. He was also a chaplain at the Kenosha County Detention Center for several years. Stan was a family man and cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, MaryAnn; his children, Michael Widzins, Ken (Laura) Widzins, Daniel (Karla) Widzins, Dawn (Lesley) Fitzgerald, Denny (Marcia) Steele, and Holly (Matt) Dufek; two brothers, Joseph Widzins and John Widzins; 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Widzins; and a brother, Walt Widzins.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

