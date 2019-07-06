Stanley R. Epping

1940 - 2019

Stanley R. Epping, 78, of Burlington, passed away July 4th at Aurora Hospital of Burlington. He was born on September 2nd, 1940 to Edmund and Alvina (Huff) Epping. Stan graduated from Wilmot High School in 1958. He married Lynne Rubach on November 18th, 1961. They spent their entire married lives in Burlington. Stan retired from the Racine County Highway Division after 30 years of employment. Stan had many hobbies including woodworking, fishing, hunting and playing cards, but his favorite hobby was spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife Lynne, his three sons Bob, Bill and Scott (Wendy). Seven grandchildren: Dylan, Nate, Alex, Brody, Zack, Austin and Madison. One great grandchild, Anthony (Dylan).

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and one brother.

A celebration of Stan's life will take place on Monday, July 8th from 3:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church (440 Kendall St. Burlington, WI 53105). A Memorial Mass will start at 6:00pm, followed by a time of fellowship and a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Charles Catholic Church would be appreciated.

