Stella Rizzotto

1921-2019

Stella Rizzotto, 98, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Stella was born on March 27, 1921 in Fredericktown, PA, the daughter of the late Emilio and Palma (DallaSanta) Marchesini. She was educated in the schools of Pennsylvania. Stella married Otto Rizzotto on August 15, 1942 in Kenosha. She was employed as a Ward Clerk at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for many years. Stella attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her hobbies included reading, crocheting, going out to lunch with her family or friends, was a member of the Alpine Club, and was past president of the Ladies Auxillary.

Survivors include her children, Neil Rizzotto of FL, Ken (Sherron) Rizzotto of FL, Shar (Bill) Schneider of Kenosha, Ellie (Scott) Barber of Pleasant Prairie; sister, Marcie DeRosch of Kenosha; daughter-in-law, Beth Rizzotto; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday December 2, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4-6:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 6:00PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com