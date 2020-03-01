Stephanie Baumann

August 13, 1986 - February 26, 2020

Stephanie M. Baumann, age 33, passed away tragically on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in a car accident.

Born in Kenosha on August 13, 1986, she is the daughter of Stephen Baumann and Debra J. Lawrence. She attended Bullen and Mary D. Bradford High School.

Stephanie was a fantastic waitress, she quickly made friends with her energetic outgoing personality.

She was dedicated to her family and left uplifting messages on the refrigerator as an inspiration for her children. Stephanie was an artistic, vivacious person who had an incredible eye for fashion. She enjoyed drawing, calligraphy and creating her own clothing. Stephanie had a beautiful singing voice and loved listening to music.

She is survived by her parents, Debra J. (Ricky) Lawrence; her father, Steven Baumann; her children, Bradley A. Truax and Kaylah M. Romero; her brothers, Christopher (Amanda Gross) Bednar, Troy Baumann; her sisters, Tracy Baumann and Shaunna Baumann, her maternal grandmother and best friend, Barbara DePaoli; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and the love of her life, Steve Klopstein.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her maternal grandfathers, Joseph E. DePaoli and William M. Dresen; her paternal grandparents, Walter and Phyllis Baumann; and her uncle, Lee Oberg.

Funeral Services honoring Stephanie's life will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the family would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue • 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com