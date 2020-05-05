Stephanie Irene Scoville 1921-2020 Stephanie Irene Scoville, 98 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born September 2, 1921 in Czechoslovakia the daughter of the late Ignatz and Emily (Grno) Bulik. Stephanie came to the United States at the age of nine. On October 4, 1941, she married Lynn Scoville at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Kenosha and he preceded her in death in 1993. Stephanie loved her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Her neighbors were important to her and she enjoyed time spent talking with them. Stephanie was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed cooking and baking; she taught her family many recipes over the years. Survivors include her children, Karen (Anton) Szikil, William (Carol) Scoville and David (Pam) Scoville, all of Kenosha; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Stephanie was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Bulik. Due the current health restrictions surrounding COVID-19, funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Stephanie's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 5, 2020.