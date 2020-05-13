Stephanye R. Nichi
1922 - 2020
Stephanye R. Nichi 1922 - 2020 Stephanye R. Nichi, age 97 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at The Bay at Sheridan. She was born on June 22, 1922 in Kenosha and was the daughter of the late Alexander Rewinski and Stella (Zawadzki) Rewinski Bonisko. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she attended St. Casimir's Catholic Grade School and was a graduate from Kenosha High School. On July 22, 1944 she was united in marriage to Edward P. Nichi at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2008. After graduating from high school, Stephanye was employed with Simmons Co. for five years, and part time for Kuzik Brothers while her sons were young and twelve years with Snap-On Tools retiring in 1984. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Catholic Women's Club. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers. Most of all she loved traveling with her husband and "seeing the world." She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golf and entertaining friends. Stephanye is survived by her children, Richard (Julie) Nichi and Ronald (Vickie) Nichi; her grandchildren, Rick Nichi, Chad Nichi and Kristin Nichi; her great grandson, Rick Nichi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward, and her sister, Irene Aiello. Funeral services honoring Stephanye's life will be held privately. Entombment will take place in All Saints Cemetery. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
So sorry to learn of your mother's passing, but as soon as I learned of it, I smiled, thinking of the fun she's having now in your father's arms, dancing the polka with my father, and chit chatting the day away with my mother. She was always such a good friend to them. Know she's in a better place and lived a wonderful life.
Sue Swaton
Friend
May 13, 2020
Marge and I give our sympathy at the loss of your mother.
Bob
Friend
