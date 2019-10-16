Stephen K. Love

Stephen K. Love of Kenosha, Wis., formerly Dixon, Ill., passed away on Friday, October 11 at the age of 64 following a brief illness. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

Steve was the loving father of Christopher (Paige) Love and Kyle Love, all of Minnesota. He was brother to Christine (Martin) Robbins, Joel (Vicki) Love, Jennifer Millican-Haydon (the late Tom Haydon), and Jonathan (Debra) Love. He also loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Love and Bette Sandberg Love.

Steve proudly served in the United States Navy for 6 years as a corpsman. The majority of his civilian career was spent working at Abbott Laboratories in pharmaceutical research and development. Steve had an Irishman's gift with words, loved old movies and was an avid reader.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, October 19, starting at 11 am followed by a memorial service at noon at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI. Steve requested that any memorials be directed to All Hands Boatworks, Milwaukee, WI.

CHURCH AND CHAPEL

1875 N. Calhoun Rd.

Brookfield,WI

262-786-8030

obit, condolences, directions

www.churchandchapel.com