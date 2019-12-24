Steven A. Kollman

Steven A. Kollman, age 56 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hospice Alliance, Inc./Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kollman and their children, Jonathan, Sarah and David Kollman; his mother, Frances Kollman; siblings, Chris Kollman, Ronda (Steve) DeAngelis and Cale Kollman; mother in law, Laverne Simpson; brothers in law, Pat Simpson and Paul (Patty) Simpson; aunt Luigina Wasilevich; uncle Joseph (Gilah) Pomponi and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Funeral Services honoring Steven's life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Steven will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Thursday, December 26th edition of the Kenosha News.

