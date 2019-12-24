Kenosha News

Steven A. Kollman

Guest Book
  • "Dear Fran and family. My sincere sympathy goes out to you...."
    - Charmaine Robinson
  • "My prayers go out for comfort for the whole family. So..."
    - Pam Pacetti-Schlitz
  • "A great musician, a great husband, a great father, a great..."
    - Fr. Bill Hayward
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
2224 45th Street
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Steven A. Kollman

Steven A. Kollman, age 56 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hospice Alliance, Inc./Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kollman and their children, Jonathan, Sarah and David Kollman; his mother, Frances Kollman; siblings, Chris Kollman, Ronda (Steve) DeAngelis and Cale Kollman; mother in law, Laverne Simpson; brothers in law, Pat Simpson and Paul (Patty) Simpson; aunt Luigina Wasilevich; uncle Joseph (Gilah) Pomponi and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Funeral Services honoring Steven's life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Steven will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Thursday, December 26th edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.