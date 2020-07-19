1/
Steven Duane Baldwin
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Duane Baldwin

1959-2020

Steven Baldwin, 61, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020 at his home.

Steven was born on April 15, 1959 in New Orleans, LA, the son of the late Marvin and Joyce (Look) Baldwin. He was educated in the schools of Mundelein, IL. Steven was employed as an auto mechanic for many years. He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. His hobbies included boating, diving, shooting, golfing, cheering for the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Redwings and the Pistons but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie (Nick Prorok) Baldwin of Kenosha; brothers, Mike (Linda) Baldwin of VA, Marvin (Christina) Baldwin of Highland Park, IL, Bob (Tabitha) Baldwin of Mundelein, IL; son-in-law, Tom Yurchak of Parkton, NC; also included are his 3 grandchildren, Samuel, Lillian, and Edward of Parkton, NC. Steven was preceded in death by his wife, D'Lene Baldwin and his stepdaughter, Karen Yurchak.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00PM-6:00PM with memorial services following immediately at 6:00PM.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, Wi 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
I especially remember and am grateful for Steve for his commitment to the IBC youth group when I was a teen. He touched many lives. I look forward to seeing you again in heaven someday!
Beth Hart-Carlock, OD
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved