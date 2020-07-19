Steven Duane Baldwin

1959-2020

Steven Baldwin, 61, of Kenosha passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020 at his home.

Steven was born on April 15, 1959 in New Orleans, LA, the son of the late Marvin and Joyce (Look) Baldwin. He was educated in the schools of Mundelein, IL. Steven was employed as an auto mechanic for many years. He was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. His hobbies included boating, diving, shooting, golfing, cheering for the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Redwings and the Pistons but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie (Nick Prorok) Baldwin of Kenosha; brothers, Mike (Linda) Baldwin of VA, Marvin (Christina) Baldwin of Highland Park, IL, Bob (Tabitha) Baldwin of Mundelein, IL; son-in-law, Tom Yurchak of Parkton, NC; also included are his 3 grandchildren, Samuel, Lillian, and Edward of Parkton, NC. Steven was preceded in death by his wife, D'Lene Baldwin and his stepdaughter, Karen Yurchak.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00PM-6:00PM with memorial services following immediately at 6:00PM.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, facemasks are required inside the funeral home.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, Wi 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com