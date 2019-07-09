Steven L. Middleton

Steven L. Middleton, 36, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Born in Racine, on July 9, 1982, he was the son of Robert and Darlene Middleton.

Steve was employed as the general manager at Wild Rides in Racine. He got his start at Jensen Towing 13 years ago as a tow truck operator.

He was an adventurous and loved life. He cherished the time he spent riding his motorcycle, grilling, hanging out with his friends, camping, and more than anything else, loved being with everyone he considered his family.

Survivors include his fiancé, Paula Jensen; his children, Natalie Middleton, Bianca Middleton, Mike Jensen, Jr. (Cailey Ubrig), and Brooke Jensen; his granddaughters, Rylee and Ellie Jensen; his mother, Darlene Middleton; and his siblings, Mark (DeDe) Middleton, David (Laurie) Middleton, and Kathy Middleton. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Middleton.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. Following the service, a procession for Steve's Ride Home will take place. Stands up at 6:45 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Steve's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com