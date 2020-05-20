Steven P. Hess1965 - 2020Steven P. Hess, 54, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home.Steve was born on October 11, 1965 in Kenosha, WI. He was the son of the late Carolyn E. Hess and the late Larry C. Hess, Sr. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1983. He married Amy Christopherson on June 8, 2002 at the Kemper Center in Kenosha, WI.He worked in the door and hardware industry for over 20 years, and was most recently employed as a Warehouse Manager by Illini Hardware Corporation in Bristol, WI. He was previously employed by Chicago Doorways in Elmhurst, IL for 12 years.Steve (known as Blade to many) loved all sports and was a fan of the Cubs, the Packers, the Badgers and the Blackhawks. He played baseball in high school, primarily as a starting pitcher, but was talented enough to play any position. He then moved on to play Kenosha softball for over 36 years with many teams, where he played wherever needed, but was outstanding at shortstop and midfield. Steve was inducted into the Kenosha Softball Hall of Fame in July 2019. He was honored and felt so fortunate to have met and played with such great teammates over the years. He also participated in any sport that involved spending time with current friends or in making new friends, including city league basketball, bowling, golf, bags and dartball.Steve was an amazing, beautiful person who worked hard, played hard and loved hard. He was humble, honest, kind and generous to others, and was known for being a great listener and genuinely caring about what others were going through. He lived for being around others, having fun and making people laugh. His favorite places to gather with friends were the Sunnyside Club and Sheridan Lanes.Steve is survived by his wife, Amy Hess; his sisters Lindy Hess and Shari Hess; his brother-in-law Tom (Bobbi) Christopherson; his sister-in-law Stacey (Herb) Goetz; his mother-in-law Laura Christopherson; his aunts Janice Rosinski and Frances Mouzes; his uncles Paul Asta and Dennis Bezotte; his nephews Adam Van Winkle and Adam Goetz; and his nieces Savannah Rosenberg, Sydney Christopherson and Quincy Christopherson. He is further survived by many cousins and an abundance of very close friends.Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, his uncle Robert Rosinski, and his aunt Ann Bezotte. He was also preceded in death by his feline angel girls, Willow and Siren.A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kenosha Safe Harbor Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101