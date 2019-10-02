Steven R. Brandt

Steven R. Brandt, 63, of Kenosha Wis. passed peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rhonda and his children, Kristy (Walter) Jepson, Alyssa (Paul) Doerflinger, Stacey (Chris) Moore and Steven (Rachel) Brandt.

A gathering honoring Steve's life will take place at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will conclude with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

A special thank you is extended to the hospital staff at Froedtert South for their loving care and support during Steve's final days.

Please visit the Piasecki Funeral Home website for complete obituary information.