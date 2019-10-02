Kenosha News

  • "Rhonda and family, so sorry for your loss. May God be with..."
    - Liz Cis
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Obituary
Steven R. Brandt, 63, of Kenosha Wis. passed peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Rhonda and his children, Kristy (Walter) Jepson, Alyssa (Paul) Doerflinger, Stacey (Chris) Moore and Steven (Rachel) Brandt.

A gathering honoring Steve's life will take place at the Piasecki Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will conclude with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery.

A special thank you is extended to the hospital staff at Froedtert South for their loving care and support during Steve's final days.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 2, 2019
