Susan A. Curi

March 12, 1952 - December 3, 2019

Susan A. Curi, age 67 of Kenosha, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday,December 3, 2019 .

She was born in Racine on March 12, 1952 and was the daughter of Henry and Martha (Dalke) Celmer.

Sue was employed and retired from Gateway Technical College as a cosmetology teacher. She also worked at Ruffalo's Hair Studio and Cost Cutters.

Sue was known to many as a professional shopper and she took pride in her reputation. She loved to travel. Sue enjoyed a good workout and going to lunch with her girlfriends. She enjoyed taking long rides with Rod on his Harley Davidson. Above all, Sue loved her family and cherished spending time with her adoring grandchildren.

Sue will always be remembered by her son, Matthew (Ashley) Curi of Kenosha; her daughter, Tanya (Tony) Perri of Charlotte, NC; her beautiful grandchildren, Taylor and Andrew Perri and Greyson and Henley Curi; her sister, Linda Garofalo of CA and her partner, Rod Dovnjak of Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Martha Celmer.

Memorial services honoring Sue's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

