Susan A. Runge, 80, passed away after a sudden medical issue, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in New York on March 22, 1940; the daughter of the late Rev. Thomas and Alma (nee: Franke) Withey. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

