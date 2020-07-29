Susan Elizabeth Johnson

1948 - 2020

Susan Elizabeth Johnson, born in Kenosha Wisconsin on December 31, 1948, died on March 30, 2020 in her Donelson home in Nashville, Tennessee. Sue was 71 years old.

Sue went to St. Joseph Catholic High School in Kenosha and went to work as a Teller at First National Bank shortly after graduation in 1967. In 1979, Sue moved to Nashville and began her career in staffing at Victor Temporary Services where she became Branch Manager. In 1990, Sue furthered her staffing career at Wood Personnel Services where she served in multiple capacities until excelling in her final role of Sr. Accounting Specialist. Sue worked for Wood Personnel for almost 30 years and is remembered fondly by her coworkers there. Sue also served as a Notary Public for many years prior to her death and enjoyed providing this service for her many friends and business acquaintances.

Sue was known for her excellent cooking skills and her love of animals – especially her many cats and backyard raccoons and critters (who she fed daily). Sue's kindness and consideration was exhibited often through her generosity and enjoyment of surprising people with what they needed or wanted without ever being asked.

Sue is preceded in death by her father, Ezio Giovanni Laurenzi and her mother, Elizabeth Alice Laurenzi (Galbraith). Sue is survived by her sisters and brothers: Marianne Becker (Gene), Tom Laurenzi, Cathy Collin (TJ) , David Laurenzi (Carol), Paul Laurenzi, John Laurenzi, Alice Schuetz (Craig) and Chris Laurenzi (Eva).

A graveside gathering and interment will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, TN at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Nashville Humane Society (www.nashvillehumane.org) or the local Humane Society of your choice.