Susan M. Kuzmic
1958 - 2019
Susan M. Kuzmic, 60, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at her residence on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Born in Kenosha on April 26, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Lucille (Zuchowski) Terpstra.
She was employed as a bank teller and will be missed by her family.
Susan is survived by her loving son, Milos Kuzmic; her sister, Kathy (Richard) Van Duyn; her nephews, Kurt (Ryann) Lindstrom and Brian Van Duyn; and great nephew, Cash Lindstrom.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Radiša Kuzmic.
Funeral services honoring Susan's life were held privately.
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144
262-658-4101
Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 28, 2019