Kenosha News

Susan Kuzmic

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Kuzmic.
Service Information
Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Obituary
Send Flowers

Susan M. Kuzmic

1958 - 2019

Susan M. Kuzmic, 60, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at her residence on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Born in Kenosha on April 26, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Lucille (Zuchowski) Terpstra.

She was employed as a bank teller and will be missed by her family.

Susan is survived by her loving son, Milos Kuzmic; her sister, Kathy (Richard) Van Duyn; her nephews, Kurt (Ryann) Lindstrom and Brian Van Duyn; and great nephew, Cash Lindstrom.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Radiša Kuzmic.

Funeral services honoring Susan's life were held privately.



Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.