Susan M. Hessefort

Jan. 22. 1942 - Dec. 8, 2019

Susan M. Hessefort, age 77 of Racine passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Woods of Caledonia surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kenosha on January 22, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Mary (Kral) Lindemann. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and received her Associates Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College. She worked for 30 years as a bookkeeper at the family business, Hessefort Service.

On July 6, 1963 at St. George Catholic Church, Susan was united in marriage to John "Jack" Hessefort. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2017.

Susan's greatest joy was being a homemaker and providing a loving and nurturing home for her children to grow and thrive in. She was a member of the Kenosha Twins Club and the Kenosha Car Club. She was an avid Elvis fan and she liked to plan and take trips, especially on rustic roads.

She is survived by her children twin daughters, Jill (Frank) Mategrano and Julie (Fritz) Hueller by her son, Keith (Heather) Hessefort; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Hessefort; her grandchildren, Alyse (Dan) Mc Bride, Amber (Manny) Ramirez, Frank Mategrano, Jr., Katelyn Mategrano, Katherine (Steve Vey) Hueller and Jack Hessefort; her 5 great grandchildren; her brother, Cyril Lindemann; her sister, Jae Lindemann and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jack, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig Hessefort on December 11, 2018.

Funeral services honoring Susan's life were held privately.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Allay Hospice and the Woods of Caledonia, for the wonderful care they provided to our Mom.

