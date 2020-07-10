Suzan V. Sadorf

1948 - 2020

Suzan V. Sadorf, age 72, of Kenosha passed away on July 6, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Hospital. Suzan was born on April 3, 1948 in Milwaukee to Alison and Audrey (Buth) Pope. She had a great love for learning and throughout her life soaked up knowledge whenever possible. This even translated into something she was extremely proud of, which was attaining her bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Parkside.

Suzan is survived by, her husband, Christopher Sadorf; her son, Daniel Sadorf and two brothers, Ken, and Greg Pope.

A visitation with the family will take place at the Woman's Club on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Funeral services for Suzan will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 – 8th Avenue) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com