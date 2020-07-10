1/1
Suzan V. Sadorf
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Suzan V. Sadorf

1948 - 2020

Suzan V. Sadorf, age 72, of Kenosha passed away on July 6, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Hospital. Suzan was born on April 3, 1948 in Milwaukee to Alison and Audrey (Buth) Pope. She had a great love for learning and throughout her life soaked up knowledge whenever possible. This even translated into something she was extremely proud of, which was attaining her bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Parkside.

Suzan is survived by, her husband, Christopher Sadorf; her son, Daniel Sadorf and two brothers, Ken, and Greg Pope.

A visitation with the family will take place at the Woman's Club on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Funeral services for Suzan will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Woman's Club of Kenosha (6028 – 8th Avenue) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved