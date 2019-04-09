Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Franklin.

Suzanne Franklin

1942 - 2019

Suzanne Franklin, 77, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Woods of Caledonia.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1942, to the late Nathan and Evelyn (Mirochnik) Geller in Milwaukee, Wis. She was educated in Milwaukee.

On May 28, 1961, she married Forrest Franklin in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death in 1981.

Suzanne worked in sales for JB Robinson Jewelers for 17 years, retiring in 2007.

Suzanne was a member of Beth Hillel Temple.

Suzanne enjoyed watching TV, going to the movies, needlepoint, knitting, going shopping and loved to go out to eat.

Suzanne is survived by her son Steven (Marcia) Franklin of Minn., her daughter Michelle Franklin of Kenosha, her grandchildren Elizabeth (Justin) Breeden, Robert Teegarden, Eden (Ben) Abramson and Seth Franklin, her brother Fred (Marilyn) Geller of Laguna Woods, Calf. and her best friend Jean Christensen of Kenosha.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Allison Kay Franklin in infancy and her grandson William Forrest Franklin.

Graveside Services for Suzanne will be held on Tuesday (

TODAY

) April 9, at 1 p.m. at B'nai Zedek Cemetery (1760 Sheridan Road). Memorials would be appreciated to Beth Hillel Temple or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

