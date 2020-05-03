Suzanne Katherine Dibble
Suzanne Katherine Dibble 1952-2020 Suzanne Katherine Dibble, 67 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. She was born June 23, 1952, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Eric and Georgia (Dettmer) Dibble and remained a lifelong resident. Suzanne enjoyed researching genealogy, traveling to Florida for vacation, knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching. She loved dogs and using a telescope to admire the stars. Survivors include her sister, Claudia Schiller of Kenosha, WI and brother Bruce (Trish) Dibble of Stevens Point, WI; nieces and nephews, Laura (Mark) Hufen, Steven (Olivia) Schiller, Scott Schiller, Katie (Adam) Love and Amy Gagas; and great-nieces and nephews, Nikolas, Rebeka, Aleksandr, Sebastian, Christoff, Jonathon, Christopher, Amelia, Dylan, Emily and Connor. Due to the current health restrictions surrounding COVID-19, funeral services and interment will be private. To live stream Suzanne's service, copy and paste the following link into your browser http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/84579501 at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Safe Harbor Humane Society at https://www.safeharborhumanesociety.org/, in her memory. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Suzanne's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 3, 2020.
Sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with Claudia and her family.
Penny Garbutt
Coworker
