Sylvester ""Sy"" J. Carbon

Sylvester "Sy" J. Carbon, 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Woods Tender Loving Care.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1936, to the late Bartholomew and Edith (Kruzan) Carbon in Coria, Wis. He was educated in the schools of Mellen, Wis.

On May 11, 1957, he married Deanna Beauregard at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Highbridge, Wis.

Sy worked in the heat treat department at AMChrysler from 1959 retiring in 1989. He also worked part-time for Ashmus Belting which became Midwest Equipment for 30 years.

Sy was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and was an usher for many years.

Sy was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 286, UAW Local 72 and the Holy Name Society.

Sy enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, hard-working, a great fabricator and all Wisconsin sports teams. He was a great husband, father and grandfather.

Sy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Deanna, his children Brenda Simon of Temperance, Mich., Jackaline (Glen) Lauzon of Ripon, Wis., Kevin (Robin) Carbon and Ryan (Jessica) Carbon both of Kenosha, his 11 grandchildren, his 20 great grandchildren and his siblings Florence Motel of Ashland, Wis., Mary Haderly of Mellen, Wis., Bernice Mattson of Minn., Donna (Ferdinand) Grage of Hurley, Doris (Glenn) Larson of Highbridge, Wis., Paul (Sharon) Carbon of Highbridge, Wis. and Roger (Terry) Carbon of Gurney, Wis.

He is preceded in death by a son Jeffery A. Carbon, a granddaughter Lindsey Kiffel, his sisters Marie Zwetow and Nancy Kuzel and his brothers Eddie and Floyd Carbon.

A Memorial Service for Sy will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of Service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woods Tender Loving Care for the compassionate and loving care given to Sy.

