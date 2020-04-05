Tatjana H. Bloch

1921 - 2020

Tatjana H. Bloch, 98, of Kenosha, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Born on October 29, 1921 in Germany, she was the 14th child of the late Johann and Nathalie (Weiss) Reuter. Tatjana "Teddy" immigrated with her family, in 1922, settling in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She attended local schools and graduated from Kenosha High School in 1939.

On December 31, 1945, she was united in marriage to Arthur Bloch, in Highland Park, IL. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2009.

Teddy enjoyed playing cards and keeping up with current events. For many years, her home was a gathering place for friends and relatives. With her generous and witty personality, she had a special way of making everyone feel welcome. Her banana cream pie was a family favorite.

She is lovingly survived by scores of nieces and nephews from multiple generations, along with her caregiver of five years, Elizabeth.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 13 siblings: Ida, Olga, Clara, Emma, Lillian, Otto, Louise, Edwin, Ella, Paul, Arthur, Frieda, and Arnold.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance who provided invaluable support and care over the last few weeks.

A Memorial Service will be planned for later this summer.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book

www.hansen-lendmanfuneralhome.com