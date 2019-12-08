Teresa C. Aiello

Feb. 29, 1948 - Dec. 1, 2019

Teresa C. Aiello, age 71, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. Teresa was born on February 29, 1948 in Kosciusko, MS to Edward and Waudine (Davis) Aiello. Her family moved to Kenosha and later in life she was awarded an art scholarship to St. Joseph's High School and graduated in 1966. Teresa worked for over 17 years at Aurora Hospital as an ACNA. During her time there she was always known for her giving nature, compassion, and patience which lead her to receive an ample amount of awards. One of her most recognized awards was the Employee Philanthropy Club Award. She was very much into artistry, especially floral arrangements and decorating, which she had a keen eye for. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her dogs Casey, Presley, Roxy and Stilleto who were always by her side. One of her greatest loves was Elvis and a memory that will always be with her is her visit to Graceland.

She was preceded in death by, her parents and a brother, Joseph Aiello.

Teresa is survived by, her longtime significant other, George Archer; her daughters, Lisa (Kelly) McCormick, Christina Aiello-Falcone, Margaret Archer-Gennaccaro, Rebecca (Eric) Robillard and Laura Archer; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; her brother, William Aiello; a sister, Anita Aiello-Ruffolo as well as other family and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Teresa will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church (1919 – 54th Street). A visitation with the family will be held on Friday at the church from 11:30 until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Aurora at Home Hospice, especially her nurse Candace, for the compassion and care given to Teresa.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com